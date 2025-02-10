Jigawa PCACC moves to close ties with PCC, Abuja



‎As part of its efforts to strengthen collaboration and foster transparency and accountability in our society, the Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (JG-PCACC) paid a courtesy visit to the Public Complaint Commission in Abuja.



‎‎Yusuf Suleiman, Head of Public Affairs, Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission said in a press release that the visit, led by the Chairman of PCACC, Barrister Salisu Abdu, aimed to Identify and close ties with the commission’s stakeholders as well as explore areas of collaboration and cooperation between the two commissions.

‎Barrister Salisu Abdu, who emphasized the importance of synergy between sister agencies said the objective of the Ambusman agencies is to prevent abuse of power and maladministration in government agencies and public institutions.

‎”We believe that by working together, we can achieve more and create a better society for all,” said Barrister Abdu. “Our visit today is a testament to our commitment to collaboration and our determination to rid Jigawa State of any form of injustice.”

‎Barrister Abdu also told the Chief Commissioner and Chief Ombudsman of Federation the that his agency being new want leverage on the experiences of Public Complaint which was established for over for decades in areas of staff training and technical support.

‎”We feel your commission can help us with advises, training and technical support on best practices in handling public Complaints due to your experiences over years” said Barrister Abdu.

‎The chairman also explained that JG-PCACC have dual functions that comprises public complaints and Anti- Corruption, noting the progress made from inception to now, which according to him the commission have in receipt of over 150 complaints which according to him a number of them have resolved amicably

‎” I’m pleased to say that we are very effective in public complaints aspect that from inception we have receipt over 150cases comprising marital issues, Inheritance, debts recovery, transaction disputes, among other and a number of them have resolved” said Chairman JGPCACC.

‎In his response, The Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints (PCC), Hon. Bashir Abubakar welcomed the Jigawa State public Complaint and Anti Corruption management team to his office.

‎Hon Bashir who took the team to history of how the his PCC said it was established in 1975 noting the effectiveness of using Ombudsman system in resolving conflicts

‎In his word ” The new order now is how many cases you solve amicably without not how many prison yards you built”

‎He therefore, counselled the team on the need to maintain high standard, personal integrity to be able to operate effectively.

‎”Jigawa State in one most peaceful state but you can help the state to achieve even more when you leverage on ICT to make lodging of complaints much easier and also make sure you make your presence in all nook and cranny of Jigawa state” The Chief Ombudsman stressed.

‎Hon Bashir Abubakar therefore, assured the management team of JG-PCACC of his commission support and assistance in the discharge of its mandate.

‎During the visit, the JG- PCACC team held discussions with the Public Complaint Commission Abuja on ways to enhance their working relationship, share best practices, and leverage each other’s strengths to achieve common goals.

‎Meanwhile, Barrister Salisu visited former Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related offences, ICPC, Barrister EKpo Nta in his office.

‎Nta who is the current Chairman, National, Salary, Income and wages commission was instrumental to alot of the reforms in the ICPC during his tenure at the commission.

‎The objective of the visit was to held a discussion with him, get advices and support the commission on areas of planning and strategy.

‎In his response, Barrister Nta, thanked the JG-PCCAC for the visit assured the commission of his support especially in areas of Staff Productivity Audit and Strategic and Plan.

‎These courtesy visits underscore the present leadership of JG-PCACC’s commitment to building a formidable team that will foster transparency, accountability, and good governance in Jigawa State.



