Jigawa: NSCDC cautions motorists on Ringim-Sintilmawa bridge

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Jigawa has urged motorists to exercise caution on the Ringim-Sintilmawa road in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC spokesman in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, n Dutse on Wednesday.

Shehu said the call became imperative to alert the motoring public as the road at the edge of the bridge is on the verge of collapse.

”This is to inform the motoring public especially heavy duty trucks and those driving at night to exercise caution while driving through Ringim-Sintilmawa bridge, situated at Yakasawa village, 3km to Ringim Local Government Area that the road at the edge of the bridge is at the verge of collapse.

“The bridge serves as a link between Ringim and the Jigawa State Capital, Dutse. It also connects some neighbouring towns and villages including Chai-Chai, Chamo, Yargaba. Jahun and Aujara from the east and Gaya and Wudil LGA’s in Kano state from the West.

“Alternative routes should be used by motorists as the situation may worsen at any given time,” Shehu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three days ago, the Police in the state, warned motorists of the clear and present dangers of travelling on roads submerged by flood across the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, the call was imperative to alert the motoring public on the dangers, and the need for them to exercise caution while plying such flooded roads.

The police warned the general public that, Sakuwawa-Hantsu-Gujungu road and bridge have been submerged by flood and advised motorists, especially heavy duty vehicle drivers to seek alternative routes, while commercial drivers were further warned to avoid overloading their vehicles.

While calling on parents and guardians to monitor their wards against swimming in open water bodies, the police also urged residents to stay away from flood and desist from approaching flooded areas to avoid drowning.

NAN also reports that over about 69 persons were killed, scores injured and hundreds displaced due to the ravaging flood across the state.

Many roads and bridges linking various communities were either submerged or damaged by the flood.

The Executive Secretary, Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Yusif, had earlier confirmed that many households had been displaced by the disaster since the start of the 2022 rainy season.

Yusif said the displaced persons took refuge in schools and other public buildings, while the state government set up 11 temporary camps to accommodate the affected persons. (NAN)

