Jigawa: Mustapha Lamido visits Emir of Kazaure

The Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Dr. Najib Hussaini Adamu, Tuesday received the Jigawa state PDP gubernatorial candidate of the 2023 election, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido Lamido (Santurakin Dutse) in his palace.

The visit was part of Lamido’s statewide tour seeking blessings, prayers and advice from the traditional leaders and Jigawa critical stakeholders.

The reception was said to be heartwarming and encouraging!

Lamido began his speech with prayers to God, royal greetings and gratitude to the emir for the warm reception.

He affirmed the need stand to remain calm, steadfast in prayers and be good children of Jigawa state.

Mustapha Lamido assured the emir that PDP will conduct itself in an orderly, respectful and a peaceful manner, while conducting all its campaigns.

PDP will not be only urbane, but calm and issue-based in all its political campaigns, he assured.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate promised to, God willing, uplift the standard of the state by cooperating and liaising with the traditional institutions if elected as the governor of Jigawa state.

In his reaction, the emir who said “Santuraki is my son”, noted that he was ‘not receiving you as my guest, but receiving my own.’

His Highness urged the people to be faithful, God- fearing, law-abiding, peace-loving people and be brothers’ keepers.

Dr. Najib (HRH) said what still gives him hope in the candidacy of Santuraki is remembering what has happened to Jigawa in the past. He hopes such would repeat itself. The emir wished Lamido Junior well.

