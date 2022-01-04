Jigawa LG reunites 70 homeless mentally ill persons with families – Official

Maigatari Local Government Council of Jigawa says it has treated and reunited 70 homeless mentally ill persons with their families

Alhaji Uzairu Nadabo, Chairman of the Council, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Maigatari.

Nadabo said the council spent N1 million on logistics during the treatment of the patients at Kazaure Psychiatric Hospital.

He said that most of them picked on the streets where they were sleeping in the open due to lack of proper identification.

According to him, some of them after being recovered identified who they are and thereafter reunited with their families.

He announced plans by the council to improve the standard of healthcare service delivery in the area for the wellbeing of the people.

Nadabo said the council would increase its spending in 2022 fiscal year to focus on equipping health centres located in rural communities.

The council, he said, had so far rehabilitated a significant number of dilapidated structures in most of the 87 public schools in the area, adding that the learning environment was much better.

He said the council also expended N18 million on the expansion of rural electrification in the newly Nasarawa area of Maigatari, adding that about 300 of the 600 unserviceable boreholes had been repaired in 15 communities.

“When I took over mantle of leadership only 100 of the 600 boreholes are serviceable, I fixed about 300 and made provision for maintenance,” he said.

According to him, the council is spending huge sum of money monthly on repairs and maintenance of water facilities in the communities, noting that the issue of water scarcity has been addressed in Maigatari and environs. (NAN)

