Jigawa LG proscribes open defecation

Kaugama Local Government Council of Jigawa has enacted by-law prohibiting open defecation with compulsory environmental clearance exercise or a fine against defaulters.

Alhaji Fahad Muhammad, the Information Officer in charge of the council, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Dutse.

Muhammad said the by-law was enacted after following all the necessary legislative procedures at the council meeting on Friday.

He said the by-law made provisions for compulsory environmental clearance exercise against any person or group of people found defecating in the open in the area.

He said the by-law made it mandatory on all households to provide improved latrine or water closet in their homes to check open defaecation.

The spokesman said the council tasked community organisations in the area to be vigilant towards enforcing compliance with the by-law to curb the menace and enhance healthy environment.

“The council also urged security agencies to assist towards enforcing compliance with by-law,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

