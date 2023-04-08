Jigawa Judicial Service Commission sacks shari’a Court judge for alleged misconduct

By Aisha Ahmed

Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has ordered an Upper Shari’a Court judge, to proceed on compulsory retirement over alleged official misconduct.

The commission has also appointed four senior staff of the service, to various positions.

A statement to this effect was signed by the Director, Publicity and Protocol of the state judiciary, Mr Abbas Rufa’i, on Saturday.

The decision according to the statement, was made during the 170th meeting of the state Judicial Service Commission held in Dutse, Jigawa state on Thursday.

“The Commission collectively resolved for compulsory retirement of Alkali Safiyanu Muhammad’ for allegedly committing the offence when a litigant appeared before him at an Upper Shari’a Court in Birnin Kudu.

The Commission however, strongly warned its staff to shun all forms of corruption and bribery, in order to sanitise the Judiciary in the state.

It, therefore, added, that the commission re-affirmed its determination to deal with any staff found wanting in the discharge of his/her official assignment.

Furthermore, the Commission resolved to appoint Mr Aliyu Muhammed as Deputy Chief Registrar II Shari’a Court of Appeal and Mr Abdulrashid Alhassan as Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal.

Others included Muhammad Lawan as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal and Muhammad Adamu as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal.

Meanwhile, in line with the law that established the Commission and its mandate, the Jigawa State Shari’a Court Judges Association (JISSJA), commended the Commission for the achievement and assured the organisaion of their support and cooperation.(NAN)