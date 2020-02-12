Jigawa: INEC fixes March 14 for Babura/Garki federal constituency by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed March 14 for the conduct of by-election into the vacant Babura/Garki Federal Constituency seat of Jigawa state.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okoye said the by-election would hold simultaneously with those earlier scheduled for the same date by the commission.

He recalled that INEC on Feb. 6, fixed March 14 for the conduct of by-elections in three constituencies following the death of some serving members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Okoye stated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives had declared a vacancy in Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State.

“The Honourable Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly had declared a vacancy in Patigi State Constituency while the Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly had also declared a vacancy in the Kebbe State Constituency.

“Subsequently, the National Assembly, through a letter dated Feb. 10, informed the commission of the death of Honourable Adamu Gawo, Member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, who died on Dec. 31, 2019, ” he said.

Okoye added that “consequently, speaker of the house of representatives had declared the seat for Babura/Garki Federal Constituency vacant.

“The commission has therefore fixed saturday March 14 for the by-election to be held simultaneously with the other by elections,” he said. (NAN)

