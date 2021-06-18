Jigawa: INEC deploys 1,111 personnel for Saturday’s by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it had deployed 1,111 electoral officials and 854 security personnel for the Gwaram Federal Constituency by-election slated for Saturday.

The INEC’s National Commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye, said this in Dutse to newsmen at a briefing on the preparations for the Gwaram by-election.

Okoye said that the sensitive materials required for the election had been inspected by the political parties, security officials and the commission and retrieved from the Central Bank of Nigeria branch in Dutse.

“Today, the materials will be moved to Gwaram Local Government office of the commission under security cover.

“As some of you are aware, this election will take place in Gwaram Local Government alone as the Federal Constituency is circumscribed in one local government.

“Gwaram Local Government has 11 Registration Areas or Electoral Wards and 248 Polling Units and a total of 113,193 registered voters. 10 political parties will contest the election,” the national commissioner said.

He also said that the by-election would be conducted on the basis of the existing polling units and voting points.

“The newly created polling units will not be available for this particular by-election and other by-elections that will be conducted before the Anambra Governorship election that will hold on the 6th of November 2021,” Okoye said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the by-election is coming up following the death of Hon. Hassan Kila, a member who was representing the constituency until his death. (NAN)