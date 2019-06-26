Jigawa inaugurates LG election petition, appeal tribunals

#TrackNigeria: The Chief Judge of Jigawa, Justice Aminu Taura, has inaugurated the state Local Government Election Petition and Appeal Tribunals ahead of the councils election on June 29.

Taura, while inaugurating the Tribunals in Dutse on Wednesday, stated that it was in accordance with the Provisions of Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission Law, Cap.J19 of 2012.

He explained that the tribunal shall to the exclusion of any Court or Tribunal have jurisdiction to hear and determine any question as to whether:

“[a] Any person has been validly elected under this law or (b) the term of office of any person has ceased or has becomes empty, whereas an appeal arising in respect of an election petition under this law shall lie to the Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal.”

The Chief Judge said that for ease of accessibility, the tribunals have offices in the three Senatorial Districts of the state; Dutse, Hadejia and Ringim.

He said the headquarters of the Tribunals would still remain in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, each of the Tribunals shall comprise of; Chief Magistrate Grade 1 or any Legal Practitioner of not less than 10 years of post-call experience, who shall be the chairman.

“A legal practitioner of not less than seven years of post-call experience with proven integrity shall be member.”

Taura charged members of the tribunals to exhibit high diligence and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief Judge announced that the tribunals’ were given three months within which to finish their assignments.

He tasked journalists to authenticate, scrutinize, and validate any information they get before dissemination.

The three Chairmen of the petition Tribunal are; Aisha Abba, Auwalu Harbo and Amina Dahiru.

Members include; Sadiya Saleh, Amina Hussain, Muhammad Abubakar, Ibrahim Usman, Muhammad Ibrahim and Idris Abubakar.

Chairmen of the Appeal Tribunal are; Justice Umar Sadiq, Justice Ubale Taura and Muhammad Sambo. (NAN)

