Jigawa Hisbah arrests 29-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling alcoholic drinks

July 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Officials  Hisbah in have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly alcoholic drinks in Ringim Local Government Area.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, confirmed this to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Dahiru said that the woman (name withheld), was arrested in Ringim town with 97 bottles assorted alcoholic drinks that she allegedly smuggled from Kano state on Tuesday.

He explained that operatives also seized 72 bottles of Calidon and 25 bottles of Erujeje.

The commander said that the suspect  and the items have been handed over to the police in the area for and action.

of alcoholic drinks and other illicit drugs remain prohibited in all parts of the state,” he said.

Dahiru, therefore urged  to desist from such acts. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,