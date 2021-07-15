Jigawa Hisbah arrests 29-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling alcoholic drinks

Officials of Hisbah in Jigawa have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly smuggling alcoholic drinks in Ringim Local Government Area.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Dahiru said that the woman (name withheld), was arrested in Ringim town with 97 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks that she allegedly smuggled from Kano state on Tuesday.

He explained that operatives also seized 72 bottles of Calidon and 25 bottles of Erujeje.

The commander said that the suspect and the items have been handed over to the police in the area for further investigations and necessary action.

“Consumption of alcoholic drinks and other illicit drugs remain prohibited in all parts of the state,” he said.

Dahiru, therefore urged residents to desist from such acts. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...