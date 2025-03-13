Jigawa Govt. to support 9,974 security guards with ₦3.4bn annually

Aisha Ahmed

Jigawa Government has allocated N3.4 billion annually to support the 9,974 security guards it recruited under its Safe School Initiative.

Gov. Umar Namadi made this known on Thursday while speaking at the graduation of the first batch of the guards trained at the NYSC permanent site in Panisau.

Namadi, who expressed delight over the quality of the training provided to the guards, said that the initiative was aimed at safeguarding schools, hospitals, courts and water facilities across the state.

“We have witnessed rampant destruction of these institutions by vandals who steal windows, furniture and other essential materials and we have taken proactive steps to prevent such losses,” he said.

Namadi said that the recruits were drawn from all parts of the state, adding that they were mainly degree, NCE and diploma holders and would serve within their respective communities.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to protecting public facilities and ensuring their sustainability, he said that the programme was not just about security but also about job creation.

“It is beyond securing public assets; it provides meaningful employment for our youths,” he said.

The governor called on communities to support the security personnel, saying that ideally, the institutions should be safeguarded by the communities themselves.

According to him, the initiative provides a structured approach to community-based security, thus underscoring the importance of local content in the implementation of the initiative.

“We have partnered with three independent private indigenous security companies. The entire process is a local initiative, designed to secure our institutions,” he said.

Addressing the newly-recruited security personnel, Namadi urged them to carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism, assuring them of the government’s commitment to their welfare.

“Your uniforms are a symbol of authority to protect, not to intimidate or harass members of your communities,” he said.

The governor urged the private security firms involved in the programme to ensure fair treatment of the guards, even as he called on local government chairmen to support the initiative.

Namadi assured that his administration would continue to implement programmes that would promote job creation and economic stability. (NAN)