Jigawa Govt to review development framework, says Gov Badaru

The Jigawa Government is to review the state Development Framework, Gov. Mohammed Badaru has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the framework, launched in 2009, is a home-grown and holistic approach to development in which the structural, human and physical development needs of the State are articulated within its sustainable fiscal capacity and fundamental objectives.

NAN reports that the framework also seeks to promote societal re-orientation that would harness a viable interface between stakeholders from the public and private sectors, civil society organizations and other development partners.

Badaru made this known at the Jigawa State Government/Foreign and Commonwealth Development office (FCDO) Strategic Dialogue for Mutual Accountability in Development Partnership in Dutse

.

“As a roadmap, we intend to make the progress consultative and inclusive to ensure that it responds to the yearnings and aspirations of the People of Jigawa state, as well as address our current challenges and priorities,”he said.

Badaru appreciated the UK government for supporting the implementation of various programs in the state, particularly in the areas of governance reforms, human development and economic growth.

“Since 2008, Jigawa state has ranked first in the Independent National Assessment independent conducted by Civil Resources Development and Documentation Centre in Nigeria (CIRDOC-Nigeria), supported by UK-Aid and other development partners.

“These reforms have also significantly contributed to our topmost performance in the World-Bank supported State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, which enabled the state to access development grants.

“The Generating Excellence in Math and Science (GEMS) programme has also contributed in many ways to the performance of the state’s Investment Promotion Agency and the state’s rating in the ease of doing business in Nigeria,” Badaru said.

Badaru expressed the hope that the new framework when reviewed, would directly contribute to the state Education Change Agenda, particularly towards addressing out-of-the school children and sustainable improvements in teacher quality. (NAN)