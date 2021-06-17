Jigawa govt. to execute projects worth N10bn in 12 months – Commissioner

Jigawa Government, on Thursday, said it had awarded contracts for infrastructural development in the state, worth more than N10 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, who made the disclosure shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting in Dutse, said that the projects cut across health, education and works sectors.

The commissioner said that the projects, expected to be completed within the next 12 months, included a 5.5-kilometre road from Koko to Fayam-Fayam and another 11.5-kilometre road from Fanisau to Unity Pentagon.

Also approved for construction, he said, were a 3-kilometre road network at Jigawa College of Remedial Science and a road network at Hadejia Specialist Hospital, in addition to the construction of staff quarters at the same hospital.

Ibrahim said further that a total of N117.3 million, out of the over N10 billion, had been released to Islamic Education Bureau for the construction of classroom blocks in some Arabic secondary schools in the state.

He added that the projects awarded also covered the renovation of 10 nomadic schools across the state.

The commissioner said that in order to enhance security in schools, the state government had approved contracts for the construction of fences in some schools as well as procurement of laboratory equipment and workshop consumables in science schools. (NAN)