Jigawa govt. to execute projects worth N10bn in 12 months – Commissioner

June 17, 2021



Jigawa Government, on Thursday, said it had awarded contracts for infrastructural development in the , worth more than N10 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and , Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, who made the disclosure shortly after the Executive Council Meeting in Dutse, said that the projects cut across , education and works sectors.

The commissioner said that the projects, expected to be completed within the next 12 months, included a 5.5-kilometre road from Koko to Fayam-Fayam and another 11.5-kilometre road from Fanisau to Unity Pentagon.

Also approved for construction, said, were a 3-kilometre road network Jigawa College of Remedial Science and a road network Hadejia Specialist Hospital, in addition to the construction of staff quarters the same hospital.

Ibrahim said further that a total of N117.3 million, out of the over N10 billion, had been released to Islamic Education Bureau for the construction of classroom blocks in some Arabic secondary schools in the .

added that the projects awarded also covered the renovation of 10 nomadic schools across the state.

The commissioner said that in order to enhance security in schools, the state government had approved contracts for the construction of fences in some schools as well as procurement of laboratory equipment and workshop consumables in science schools. (NAN)

