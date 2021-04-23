Jigawa Govt to demarcate 95km of grazing reserves, cattle routes

April 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Jigawa Farmers and Herdsmen Boardhas concluded plans to carve out 95km of grazing reserves as part of measures to tackle farmers/herders incessant clashes the state.

Malam Zubairu Sulaiman, the Public Relations Officer of the Board, told the News  News of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday Dutse that the reserves will be carved out 10 local areas.

These councils, he said, are Babura, Birninkudu, Gagarawa, Gumel, Gwaram, Buji, Maigatari, Suletankarkar, Kafinhausa and Kirikasamma

He said that the state has released over N7 million for the exercise.

Miko called on leaders of the farmers, herders and the affected areas to cooperate with the board, to ensure a execution of the demarcation.

NAN reports that on Jan. 1, 2008, former Lamido, established 400 grazing reserves, 50 of which have already been gazetted.

The effort to establish and demarcate grazing reserves in Jigawa was part of a multi-dimensional approach adopted by Lamido early in the day to address the perennial of clashes between pastoralists and farmers.

Similarly, in effort to encourage and enhance the pastoralists, the Jigawa  launched the 2014 to 2015 animals vaccination exercise in which vaccinated 3,438,590 cattle against diseases in the past seven and-half-years 2007 to 2014.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,