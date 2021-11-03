Jigawa Govt sacks 25 LG Scribes

Jigawa Government has sacked 25 out of 27 Local Government Council Secretaries in state.

Alhaji Najib Umar, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Local Government, disclosed this in a statement on in Dutse.

“Jigawa State Government is hereby announcing relieve of appointments of all 27 Local Governments Secretaries, except those of Sule Tankarkar and Buji Local Government Areas (LGAs).

affected officers are directed to handover all official documents and other materials and items to their respective Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) with immediate effect,” statement said.

statement added that Gov. Muhammad Badaru thanked th sacked appointees for their enormous contributions towards development of LGAs they served.

It said that governor also wished them success in their future endeavours. (NAN)

