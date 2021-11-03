Jigawa Govt sacks 25 LG Scribes

The Jigawa Government has sacked 25 out of the 27 Local Government Council Secretaries in the state.

Alhaji Najib Umar, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Local Government, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Dutse.

“Jigawa State Government is hereby announcing the relieve of the appointments of all the 27 Local Governments Secretaries, except those of Sule Tankarkar and Buji Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“The affected officers are directed to handover all official documents and other materials and items to their respective Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) with immediate effect,” the statement said.

The statement added that Gov. Muhammad Badaru thanked th sacked appointees for their enormous contributions towards the development of the LGAs they served.

It said that the governor also wished them success in their future endeavours. (NAN)

