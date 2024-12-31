Jigawa Govt. releases N1.5b for payment of outstanding retirement benefits

The Jigawa Government has approved the release of N1.5 billion for the payment of outstanding benefits to retired civil servants in the state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, made this known in a statement in Dutse, on Tuesday.

Musa said the release was approved by the State Executive Council on Tuesday.

He explained that the gesture was part of Gov Umar Namadi’s administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of civil servants and timely payment of retirement benefits of pensioners in the state.

The commissioner added that the council approved the money as intervention to the state pension board for the payment of outstanding retirement benefits to pensioners as presented by the Office of the Head of Service at the meeting.

According to him, the governor restated commitment to improving the welfare and wellbeing of civil servants, even after retirement. (NAN)