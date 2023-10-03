Jigawa Govt pledges to collaborate with military on security

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa government has pledged to collaborate with the military toward maintaining peace in the state.

Gov. Umar Namadi said this when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. B Okoro, in Dutse on Tuesday.

Namadi described security as important in every human endeavour and promised logistics support to the military and other security agencies to enable them perform their constitutional role of safeguarding the country against aggression.

Earlier, Okoro congratulated the governor over his election victory, saying that his visit was to familiarise himself with the state.

The GOC also thanked state government for donating a parcel of land to the Nigerian Army to construct its formation in the state.

He appealed to the governor to provide a residential accommodation for the Commander of the 26 Armoured Brigade in the state. (NAN)

