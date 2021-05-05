The Jigawa Government has inaugurated a 16-Member Task Force Committee for the smooth handover of the Hadejia Wetlands National Park to the Federal Government.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, office of the Secretary to Jigawa Government (SSG) in Dutse.

Inaugurating the committee, the SSG, Alhaji Adamu Fanini enjoined members to discharge their duty with probity and fear of God, pointing out that their appointment was based on their individual experiences.

Fanini said that the committee was to ensure the implementation of a smooth handover of the Hadejia Wetlands National Park to the Federal Government through the National Park Service.

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include physically identity boundary cutline of the reserve and retrieval of encroached areas, including those allocated by Local Government Councils, marking and fixing of concrete beacons along boundary cutline to avoid future encroachment.

Others are identification of any physical assets or structures within the reserve, assessment of existing staff directly engaged in the reserve with age, remaining years to retirement and present position and any other recommendations that will positively impact the take-off.

Responding on behalf of the members,the Chairman, who is also the Permanent Secretary Administration and Finance, office of the SSG, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri, thanked the state government for finding them worthy for the assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee were drawn from the Hadejia Emirate Council and Ministries of Environment and Justice, Police and DSS.

Others, are the state’s Surveyor General, Alhaji Abdullahi Hassan, as well as Chairmen of Kirikasamma, Guri and Auyo Local Government Councils.

NAN reports that on Feb. 10, the federal government approved the upgrade of Hadejia Wetlands Game Reserve to a National Park.

NAM reports that Jigawa government received a presidential approval from the Ministry of Environment for the upgrade of the Hadejia Wetlands Game Reserve to a National Park under the National Park Service Act of 1991.

The National park, one of 10 approved nationwide covers an area of 320 km2 spread across Guri, Kirikasamma and Auyo local Governments. (NAN)

