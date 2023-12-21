Jigawa govt approves N6bn for 1,500 housing units

The Jigawa Executive Council has approved N6 billion for the construction of 1,500 unit of houses to address housing deficit in the state.

Alhaji Sagir Musa, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture said this in a statement in Dutse.



Musa that the houses would comprised of three-bedroom standalone and two-bedroom semi-detached flats in different parts of the state.

“The project will be executed in line with Gov. Umar Namadi’s 12-points agenda toward provision of affordable and accessible shelter to the people,” he said.

He said N5.9 billion had already been released for the project.



The commissioner added that 600 units of the houses would be constructed in Dutse, while 200 units would be constructed in Hadejia and 100 units constructed in Kazaure, Gumel, Ringim and Binin-Kudu Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

‘’Babura and Kafin Hausa LGAs will have 150 units each to address paucity of accommodation in the areas,’’ he said.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

