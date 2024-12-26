Jigawa governor loses mother

By Aisha Ahmed

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa has announced the passing of his mother, Maryam Namadi on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Gumel, on Wednesday in Dutse.

Maryam died in the early hours of Wednesday, Dec. 25, and was buried according to the Islamic rites in Kafinhausa town at about 4:00 p.m.

The funeral prayer was attended by many residents of the state, who condoled with the governor over the death.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Tijjani Abdullahi, sympathised with Namadi over the passing of his mother.

Abdullahi in a statement by the Spokesman of the command, Shiisu Adam, expressed deep condolences to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Namadi was on a working visit in China at the time of her death. (NAN)