The Acting Governor of Jigawa, Malam Umar Namadi has sworn-in Justice Umar Sadiq as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Hajiya Zainab Baba-Santali, the Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Justice, said in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse that this followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Baba-Santali noted that Gov. Mohammed Badaru accepted the recommendation, and was confirmed by the state House of Assembly in line with Section 271(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Honorable Justice Umar M. Sadiq is the fourth Chief Judge of Jigawa State who succeeded the immediate past Chief Judge, late Honourable Justice Aminu Ringim, who retired on November 25, 2020.

“Justice Umar Sadiq is a graduate of law from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, and was called to the bar in 1989.

“He began his career as a Magistrate in the defunct Kano State, and he was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Jigawa State in 2000. He is married with children.’’

Baba-Santali said that the oath of office was administered to the new chief judge by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Musa Adamu.

She said that the ceremony was witnessed by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, represented by the Chairman House Committee on Justice and Judiciary, Mr Abubakar Sadiq-Jallo.

Others she said were the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Fanini, judicial officers, and lawyers among others.

The PRO quoted the acting governor as saying the “new chief judge is capable and equal to the task.’’ (NAN)

