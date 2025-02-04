Jigawa: Foundation, NOA partner to promote girls education

The Isa Wali Foundation, a non governmental organisation, says it will partner the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to promote girl child education in Jigawa.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The foundation is implementing an education intervention in Jigawa and Katsina State, under its Building Community Power to End Child Marriage.

The Programme Manager, Abdullahi Ahmed said this during an advocacy visit to the State Director of NOA, Mr Ahmad Tijjani, on Tuesday in Dutse.

He said the collaboration would focus on the promotion of girl child education, to mitigate the menace of out-of-school children.

Ahmed said the programme was being implemented in four Jigawa LGAs with support of the UNICEF, to provide technical support to community members, especially women and children to end child marriage,

The manager said that it also aim to support women economic empowerment to enable them to become self-reliant.

Ahmed said the visit was imperative considering the agency’s vast platforms and expertise in terms of social mobilisation and community engagement.

Responding, Tijjani expressed readiness of the agency to support the drive, and pledged to work towards improving the lives of the citizens. (NAN)