Jigawa: For knocking down schoolgirl, angry mobs burn police vehicle

Angry mobs, in Malam Madori local government of Jigawa, on Friday burnt down a police patrol vehicle, for allegedly knocking down a schoolgirl.

The incident happened when the police officers reportedly chased a commercial vehicle that refused to stop at a checkpoint.

The police Spokesperson, SP Abdu Jinjiri confirmed to ChannelsTV that the incident began when two police officers in a patrol vehicle, chased a suspected vehicle and knocked down a schoolgirl, in the process.

According to Jinjiri, an angry mob reacted, leading to the injury of four passengers travelling in the suspected vehicle and burning of both the patrol vehicle and the suspected car.

The Spokesperson added that the two officers had been detained for investigation, while the injured passengers were receiving treatment at the Hadejia general hospital.