Jigawa fire service saves 118 lives,  property worth N332m in 3 months

The Jigawa Directorate of Fire Service says it saved 118 lives and property worth N332million in various operations in the state from August to November 2020.

Alhaji Haruna Aliyu, Director of the service said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Dutse.

Aliyu said that 16 lives and property worth N200 million were also lost to fire during the period.

He said that the service received 264 calls, 67 rescue calls and 32 false alarm calls.