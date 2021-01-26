Jigawa Court remands 70-year-old man for alleged gross indecency

A Dutse Magistrate’s Court in Jigawa, on Monday, remanded a 70-year-old man at the Correctional Centre for allegedly inserting his finger into the vagina of a mentally retarded 9-year-old girl.

The accused person, idi Buba, who is standing trial before Magistrate Batula Dauda, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecution Counsel, Mr Musa Fagam, had earlier told the court that the defendant, a resident of Kalisu village, committed the alleged offence on Jan. 11, contrary to section 284 of the Penal Code Law.

He told the court that the defendant, at about 10 a.m., on the fateful day, lured the victim to his room and inserted his finger into her vagina.

The Magistrate, Batula Dauda, adjourned the case till Feb. 25, for further mention. (NAN)