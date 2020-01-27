Jigawa Council explains ban on face masks

Guri Local Council in Jigawa says the law banning herdsmen from wearing face masks in the area was aimed at ending farmers/ herders clashes.



The speaker of the Legislative Council, Alhaji Bashir Ibrahim-Damegi, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri, headquartres of the council on Monday.



He said investigations had revealed that criminal elements among herdsmen usually cover their faces before attacking innocent people and destroying farmlands.



“Pastoralists don’t need to cover their faces while herding livestock, if they have nothing to hide,” Ibrahim-Damegi said.

The speaker said wielding dangerous weapons, night and group herding were also banned under the law.



He said herdsmen caught wearing masks would be prosecuted under the Farmers and Herdsmen Regulation By-Law No. 5, 2020 of the council.

“An offender could be sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine.



“Wielding dangerous weapons will also attract two years imprisonment with an option of 50,000 fine, while night and group herding would attract one year imprisonment with an option of N50,000 fine under the law,” he said.(NAN)