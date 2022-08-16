Jigawa: Council distributes 500 tree seedlings to schools for planting

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa has distributed 500 assorted tree seedlings to 10 primary schools in the area for planting.

The Information Officer in charge of the council, Alhaji Sunusi Doro, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Dutse.

Doro said that each of the schools received 50 seedlings for planting in order to prevent desert encroachment and beautify the area.

He explained that the council’s Head of Agriculture Department, Aminu Almu, has urged headmasters of the benefiting schools to ensure proper planting, nursing and protection of the seedlings.

The information officer added that the area’s Education Secretary, Sale Tata, commended the council for its efforts in protecting the environment. (NAN)

