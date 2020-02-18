Jigawa bye-election: Musa wins APC Babura/Garki Federal Constituency primary

Musa Muhammadu has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the bye-election into the vacant Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa.

Muhammadu pulled 547 votes to beat his rival Aliya Muhammadu, who secured 32 votes in the primary held on Monday at Babura Local Government Secretariat.

Declaring the result, Muhammad Ibrahim, the Party’s Electoral Committee Chairman, said Idris Zangi came third with 21 votes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three aspirants contested to be the party flag bearer including two siblings.

Both Musa and Aliyu are the sons of late Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Fagen Gawo, member House of Representative, who died in office on Dec. 31, 2019.

Dr Mahmoud Isa, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, declared the conduct of the election as free and fair.

Isa said that the primary was conducted peacefully without any rancour.

He also announced that a total of 11 political parties are participating in the bye election slated for March 14. (NAN)