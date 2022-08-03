Jigawa agency for mass education opens study centre for PLWDs

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa State Agency for Mass Education has opened a study centre for People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) under its Literacy-by-Radio Programme.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Abbas Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Abbas said the centre was opened in Aujara village in Jahun Local Government Area and already, 25 PLWDs have registered.

NAN reports that the programme was introduced by the state government in 2021 for adult learners in order to boost the state’s literacy level.

He said the agency, however, decided to include persons with disabilities, vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the state.

Abbas said that each of the new learners, comprising 20 men and five woman have been given a solar-powered radio to participate in the programme.

The executive secretary added that though the Aujra PLWDs centre was a pilot scheme, more centres would be open for such category of people across the state.

“The gesture is part of the state government commitment on inclusive provision of education to all categories of people, including people with disabilities, vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the state.

“The programme is aimed at eradicating illiteracy in the state, particularly among adults in rural areas,” the executive secretary said.

Abbas said that the programme was being aired in Radio Jigawa, where learners listen using their radio set.

The programme was introduced to complement the efforts of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education (NMEC) in boosting mass literacy in the state.

In 2021, the NMEC supported the agency by donating 307 radio sets and other instructional materials as part of efforts to boost mass literacy in the state.

The instructional materials included 307 memory cards, 52 Compact Disks (CDs) Master, 307 2A, 2B and 2D exercise books each, 307 pencils, 307 sharpeners, 300 Forms C, 290 literacy by radio learners primers, and six registers.

The radio sets were distributed to 300 learners and seven facilitators at six literacy centres in Dutse, Birnin Kudu, Kaugama, Kafinhausa, Taura and Gumel local government areas.

The benefiting centres are Limawa in Dutse, Kangire in Birninkudu, Yalo in Kaugama, Jabo in Kafinhausa, Majiya in Taura and Garin Gambo in Gumel.

”The advantage of the programme is that one radio teacher can reach more adult learners at once.

”These adult learners don’t have to go anywhere, they can learn in their locality. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

