Jigawa: 100 wives of deceased police officers receive CACOVID-19 palliatives

No fewer than 100 wives of deceased Police officers in Jigawa Police Command have received CACOVID-19 palliatives, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
NAN also reports that the items were part of the 94 trucks of 49,941 packages containing varieties of food donated to Jigawa by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).
The items were distributed to the beneficiaries through the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) on Monday in Dutse.
Distributing the items to the widows, POWA’s Chairperson in the state, Mrs Maryam Usman said the items donated by the state government include 100 bags of 10kg rice, 100 bags of 5kg sugar, 100 bags of 5kg.
Others are white maize grills, 100 cartons of spaghetti and 100 cartons of indomie noodles.
Usman said the items were meant for women whose husbands died in active service in order to support them feed their children.
The chairperson, who urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the packages, commended Jigawa government and CACOVID for the gesture.
“The donation is to reduce hardship for the widows and orphans left behind by their late husbands.
“I, therefore, urge all of you to ensure judicious use of the packages by feeding your children with them,” she advised.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Slessor Emmanuel thanked POWA, CACOVID and the state government for the gesture, saying the gifts would help in cushioning the impact of COVID-19 on the families.
NAN recalls that Jigawa government on Oct. 30, distributed 7,000 packages of same palliatives to 1,500 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.
The state government had since Sept. 15 commenced the distribution of CACOVID palliative to 42,312 households across the 27 LGAs of the state. (NAN)
