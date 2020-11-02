Jigawa: 100 wives of deceased police officers receive CACOVID-19 palliatives

No fewer than 100 wives of deceased Police officers in Jigawa Police Command have received CACOVID-19 palliatives, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN also reports that the items were part of the 94 trucks of 49,941 packages containing varieties of food donated to Jigawa by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

The items were distributed to the beneficiaries through the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) on Monday in Dutse.

Distributing the items to the widows, POWA’s Chairperson in the state, Mrs Maryam Usman said the items donated by the state government include 100 bags of 10kg rice, 100 bags of 5kg sugar, 100 bags of 5kg.