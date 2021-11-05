Jide Adebayo’s remains for burial Saturday in Omu-Aran

November 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Remains of the late Chief Jide Adebayo, a former Acting Managing of the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), will be interred in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara on Saturday.

Adebayo, until his death, was the Eesa of Omu-Aran, second-in-command to the traditional of the community, which is equivalent to the position of the Prime Minister of Omu-Aran.He died at the age of 66 on Thursday in a Lagos Hospital, during a brief illness.

The President of Omu-Aran Association, Retired Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Abidoye, made this known in a statement on Friday in Omu-Aran. Abidoye explained that Adebayo’s body would leave Lagos on Saturday morning, where he died on Thursday, for Omu-Aran, and would be buried immediately on arrival in the town.A NAN Correspondent, who visited his residence on Friday, met lots of sympathisers sobbing over demise of the Eesa of the community. 

Also, NAN gathered that his grave was already being dug in his compound, preparatory for his burial.However, the entire town has been thrown into mourning the of Adebayo’s death was broken. Scores of residents were seen in groups trooping into his Afin Family House to sympathise them.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,