Jide Adebayo’s remains for burial Saturday in Omu-Aran

Remains of the late Chief Jide Adebayo, a former Acting Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), will be interred in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara on Saturday.

Adebayo, until his death, was the Eesa of Omu-Aran, second-in-command to the traditional ruler of the community, which is equivalent to the position of the Prime Minister of Omu-Aran.He died at the age of 66 on Thursday in a Lagos Hospital, during a brief illness.

The President of Omu-Aran Development Association, Retired Maj.-Gen. Lasisi Abidoye, made this known in a statement on Friday in Omu-Aran. Abidoye explained that Adebayo’s body would leave Lagos on Saturday morning, where he died on Thursday, for Omu-Aran, and would be buried immediately on arrival in the town.A NAN Correspondent, who visited his residence on Friday, met lots of sympathisers sobbing over demise of the Eesa of the community.

Also, NAN gathered that his grave was already being dug in his compound, preparatory for his burial.However, the entire town has been thrown into mourning since the news of Adebayo’s death was broken. Scores of residents were seen in groups trooping into his Afin Family House to sympathise with them.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...