Jibril tasks NDA on practical application of research findings

Former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof. Munzali Jibrin, has tasked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) to ensure practical applications of research findings to address challenges.



Jibrin threw the challenge on Saturday in Kaduna,during a three-day Academic Strategic Planning Retreat at the NDA.



According to him, outcome of reasearches will be beneficial only if applied in practical terms to address specific developmental challenges and problems.



Also, a former Provost of the academy, Prof Azubuike NwanKwo, said the NDA had a unique role to play position to impact national development because of its confine between national defence and national development.



He observed that NDA was making a remarkable stride, adding that it was not only a military university, but a development agent at the forefront of pushing and expanding the frontiers of knowledge.



In his remarks, the Commandant of NDA, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, said the objective of the retreat was to enable the academy articulate a comprehensive strategic plan that would guide its academic programmes.



Yusuf said the engagement had been quite fruitful as there were participants from the universities of Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and the Nigerian Army University, Biu, in Borno, among others.



He said all imputs we received would be utilised, adding that an internal committee would be established to ensure the optimal use of recommendations of the retreat.(NAN)

