Jewish community hosts Ramadan breakfast for Muslim, Christian leaders in Abuja

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Jewish Community of Nigeria, on Monday hosted some notable leaders of the Muslim and Christian communities to an Iftar (Ramadan breakfast) in Abuja, as Muslims rounded off Ramadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims worldwide observe Iftar during Ramadan by breaking their fast after sunset.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Rabbi of Nigeria, Rabbi Israel Uzan, expressed delight over the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians despite their religious differences.

According to him, Nigerians live together and I have seen the mixing of different religions and different people living together and this is the reality of this country.

“For the last 10 years that I have been here, maybe am too naive or I have to change my glasses, I don’t see so much problem that we talked always in the newspaper. Yes, there are many problems but there are so many good aspects of Nigeria.

“In Nigeria as a country, they are always together because you cannot identify it as Christian, Muslim or Jews country. Nigeria is a beautifully mixed country, mixing families, politics, and businesses and tonight this is what we can see.”

Earlier, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said “what unites us is so much more than anything that divides us and the differences that we have are so minor in comparison to the fact that we are Abraham’s children.

“We all come from Abraham, we all come from the same place and we all are going to end up in the same place ultimately, and this is something special.

“Today is that opportunity for us to say, never again, not only say never again but to demonstrate it under this roof. Christians, Muslims, Jews, celebrating what unites us; Celebrating the festivals, we have just finished Easter, we’ve just been in Passover and We’re about to finish Ramadan.”

Also, an Imam of the Abuja National Mosque, Dr Kabir Adam, reaffirmed the commitment of the Muslim community to peace building and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to peace building, our commitment to peaceful coexistence, our commitment to always receive each other, live with each other and everybody is free to practice his own belief. Islam is very clear.

“Well, I think the last few days we celebrated the Passover. We had Good Friday, as well as Easter Monday. The three things used to happen only three times in 100 years, So this year is very historic.

“Qur’an said there is no compulsion in religion, so you can practice your religion, I can practice my religion, or we can talk to people, sell to them the ideas of our religion.

“And whoever is interested, is free to take it or leave it, but the most important thing is for us to always live in peace and understand each other,” Kabir said.

Similarly, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT Chapter, Rev. Timothy Amakon, said religion should not be something that would divide human beings or something that would make human beings see one another as enemies.

“But I believe that religion is what God has made to unite us. All human beings in the entire world should understand that we are one and that we are serving the same God.

“It depends on the angle that somebody is coming from, So I pray that God will make us understand it so that all of us will live in peace and practice our religions.”

Speaking on the essence of the gathering, the Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, explained that the event was to confirm and practicalise what the two religions stand for.

“All religions cannot be one. We couldn’t have one religion, but whatever the number of religious groups that we belong to, we should not see it as a weapon to fight ourselves. That is the only thing we are saying in the Abrahamic mission.

“The essence of what we are doing here today is also to confirm or to cement that unity. Yes, we are different. Yes, we could do things together. Yes, our difference does not mean we are enemies to ourselves and that is why this programme is also trying to promote peace and unity,” he said. (NAN)