Jettison privatization of state owned media outfits – NUJ urges Gov. Bago

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Niger State Council has urged the state government to jettison its intention to privatize the state owned media outfits and rather invest in them to make them functional.

This is contained in a Communique issued at the end of the Congress of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Niger State Council, held on Tuesday.

The Congress was held at the Conference Hall of IBB Penhouse and was presided by the Council Chairman, Comrade Abu Nmodu and assisted by other exco members. The Congress witnessed large turnout of members including veterans of the profession.

According to the Communique jointly signed by Comrade Umar Borno – Chairman, Akawu Ibrahim – Secretary, Dibie Maureen – Member Communique Drafting Committee, and Comrade Usman Chij – Council Secretary, the meeting deliberated on critical issues of the State and the following resolutions were unanimously reached;

“The Congress called on the State Government to jettison its intention to privatize the state owned media outfits and rather invest in them to make them functional. The Congress observed that information dissemination is an essential social service to the people of the state and government role in this regard is a necessity.

“The Congress commended the State Governor, Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago for appointing members of the Union namely Mal. Bologi Ibrahim, as Chief Press Secretary, Aisha Wakaso as Special Adviser on Print Media, Hamza Waziri, Coordinator Press and Babangida Usman as Senior Special Assistant on Media . The congress urged the appointees to be selfless, in the service to build good image for Hon Bago’s government and indeed the development of the state .

“The Congress also in the same vein called on the State Government to engage only professional journalists to manage the state image in the spirit of New Niger agenda. The Congress observed that putting the round pegs in round holes will help in lifting the image of the state and enhance robust media engagements.”

The Communique revealed that the Congress called on the State Government to as a matter of responsibility address the many challenges confronting pension administration in the state and end the plight of pensioners , specifically retired Journalists yet to be paid their retirement benefits.

“In the same vein the congress called on all authorities concerned to hasten the refund of 7.5 Contributory Pensions for those exempted from the scheme as stipulated by the new law. This, the Union observed, will assist the beneficiaries to alleviate the effects of economic hardship currently being faced by the people.

“The Congress noted that during the palliatives distribution, journalists have not benefited from the cushioning intervention programme in any way as publicly promised by the Governor . In its overwhelming resolution, the Congress called on the State Government to as matter of urgency provide deliberate package to all journalists in the State in the ongoing efforts to cushion the hardships of fuel subsidy removal.

“The Congress commended security agencies in collaboration with the State Government in reducing crime rate especially in the state capital and called on the government to sustain the tempo. The Congress observed that doing so will increase the confidence of investors to come to the state.

“The Congress noted with delight the visit by the Honorable Commissioner for Information and Strategy Hajiya Binta Mamman with her team of management staff to the congress meeting. The Congress appreciated the calmness and assurances of the Hon. Commissioner to all working Journalists In the state and pledged to work with her for the development of the State,” it stated.

According to the Communique the Congress also appreciated the advocacy visit by top management of the Niger State Contributory Health Care Agency who educated members on the benefits of the scheme and the need to key into the initiative by those who are yet to be captured formally in the system.

It said the congress lauded the efforts of the Abu Nmodu led executive of NUJ to enroll Journalists into the informal package of the Health insurance scheme.

It further stated that the Congress commended the efforts of the executive members of the State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists led by the chairman, comrade Abu Nmodu for providing exemplary and selfless leadership and applauded them for standing for the cause of journalism and welfare of its members.

