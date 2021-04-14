The Chairman, Jema’a Local Government Council of Kaduna state, Mr Peter Averik, on Wednesday commended the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) for restoring electricity to Kafanchan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that power supply was restored in Kafanchan on Tuesday after a three-month blackout.

The commendation is contained in a statement signed by the council’s Information Officer, Simeon Dauda.

Averik said stable power supply is central to economic development and increased social wellbeing of the people as businesses rely on power to thrive.

He advised residents to always explore legal means in seeking redress instead of resorting to violent protests, which, he said, was often hijacked by people with dubious intentions.

“We must thank the management of KEDC for yielding to good reason to restore power supply in Kafanchan after about three months of complete power outage.

“There is the need for customers and management of KEDC to sustain their commitment to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the benefit of all.

“I want to also caution the people, especially the youths against resorting to violent protest to drive home grievances at every slightest occasion of misunderstanding.

“That kind of habit is counter productive to the collective struggle for peace and sustainable development,” he added

The council boss implored KEDC to improve on its human relations, describing it as effective tool in resolving industrial issues arising from misunderstanding.

He reiterated his council’s commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property in the area.

He thanked concerned individuals and groups for the role they played in bringing about the restoration of electricity supply in the area.The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kafanchan town, had been in total darkness since Jan. 18, when the KEDC shut down its operations after a violent protest by residents.The residents had protested over “outrageous bills” and poor power supply, and security

personnel had to fire into the air to disperse the violent protesters who were set on burning the KEDC office.Thereafter, KEDCO shut down its operations in the area indefinitely, over what it called the safety of its personnel. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

