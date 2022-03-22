Jema’a LG chair appeals for calm over attacks

By Amen Gajira

Mr Yunana Barde, Chairman, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State has appealed for calm in the area following the violence that claimed some lives in Kagoro on Sunday night.

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by Barde on Tuesday in Kaduna state.

Barde urged residents to strictly observe the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to arrest the situation from further degeneration.

He condemned the attack and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones, just as he advised the people to resist the urge to retaliate.

”The council needs peace, especially now that the area was witnessing massive infrastructural development aimed at unlocking its economic potentials,” he said.

He noted that developmental efforts by the government would not yield the desired objective except the people agreed to give peace a chance.

The chairman called on traditional and religious leaders to preach peace and encourage their followers to embrace one another in love regardless of ethnic and religious differences.

He commended the security agencies for their prompt response and pleaded with them to step up surveillance and ensure the area remains calm and peaceful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kaduna State Government on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state following the violence.

NAN reports that Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in a statement, said the measure was to allow security agencies to save lives and property and restore law and order in the areas.

The state government appealed to residents of Jema’a and Kaura LGA to corporate with security agencies with “the urgent” task of restoring peace, law and order.

The commissioner quoted the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as condemning the violence attack in the area that left many dead, property destroyed.

”The 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas which is with immediate effect, is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“A statement from the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said that that security agencies have full authorization to enforce the curfew.

”Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order,” the government said. (NAN)

