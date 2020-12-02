Jemaa killings: Troops arrest prime suspect, hand over others to police

Days after arresting some suspects linked to the killing and counter-killing in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State at the weekend, another arrest was made by troops on Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

The Special Forces operating under the auspices of Operation Save Haven (OPSH) arrested a prime suspect linked to the counter-killing in which six persons were killed at Ungwan Bido, after the killing of one herder at Ungwan Pah in the same local government area.

In an operational update from the military to the Kaduna State Government, details emerged on how troops nabbed the suspect, Habu Hussaini. He was arrested upon receipt of intelligence that he was sighted at Jagindi Crossing in the same local government.

According to the report, Hussaini used a machete to attack Special Forces who tried to arrest him. He was subsequently demobilized and arrested.

It would be recalled that one Isyaka Saidu, a herder, was killed on 28th November 2020 at Ungwan Pah. The counter-killing of six persons, Silas Mamman, Malaki Tabat, Geofree Andrew, Anna Ahmadu, Sunday Tagwai and Fidelis Musa at Ungwan Bido followed in the early hours of 29th November 2020.

A second herder, one Abubakar Alhassan was also killed in another counter-killing on 29th November 2020, following the killing of the six persons.

According to reports from the military, the following suspects linked to the killing and counter killing have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution: Thank God Sunday; David Joseph; Victor Markus; Alhaji Ahmadu Alhassan; Alhaji Abubakar Isiaku; Audu Dogo and Habu Hussaini

.