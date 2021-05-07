Prof. Attahiru Jega, former INEC Chairman is to serve as Chairman, Planning Committee of Parliamentary Lecture Series organised by National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Director-General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman said this when he inaugurated the 7-man committee in Abuja on Friday.

Sulaiman said the initiative was borne out of the need to provide a forum, through which past and serving parliamentarians could address topical issues of national interest on regular basis to chart a new course for development.

“The committee is charged with developing comprehensive modalities for implementing the lecture series and coordinate its implementation.

“It is also to develop a data bank of topics for discussion as well as a list of resource persons from among senators or members, House of Representatives (serving or former members) as well as foreign parliamentarians,” he said.

The D-G further said the objective was in line with the institute’s mandate of consolidating democratic governance through deliberations and policy formulation by engaging relevant stakeholders.

He added that such engagements had the capacity of strengthening democratic processes, structures and institutions and should therefore be encouraged.

“Given the current challenges being faced by the county, it is important to have such an avenue where intellectuals can provide pragmatic solutions to such issues,” he said.

In his remarks, the former INEC boss said the parliamentarians needed to reach out to people to intimate them with efforts targeted at development.

According to him, the lecture series, when finally takes off will go a long way in adding to the work of the parliamentarians, build democracy and create a better framework for good governance.

Member of the committee included NILDS Director, Special Duties, Dr Adeyemi Fajingbesi, Director, Democratic Studies, Dr Adewale Aderemi and Acting Director, Legislative Support Services, Prof. Edoba Omoregie.

Others were Deputy Director, Training and International Cooperation, Mrs Amina Farouk, Special Assistant to D-G on Academic, Dr Nasir Abdulsalam and his Private Principal Secretary, Ms Joy Makeri.(NAN)

