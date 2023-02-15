JED seeks NAF’s support to safeguard facilities

By Polycarp Auta

The Jos Electricity Distribution Plc. (JED) has sought the support of the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) to safeguard its facilities from being vandalised by criminals.

Mr Abdu Mohammed, the Managing Director of the company, made the appeal when Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet,

the Commander, 551 NAF Base Jos, visited him in Jos.

This is contained in a statement issues in Jos on Wednesday by Dr Adakole Elijah, Head, Corporate Communications of the company.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mr John Emeruwa, the company’s Head of Regional Operations, decried the increasing spate at which “criminals destroy its facilities in the various states of operation.

“Almost on a daily basis, not less than seven to 10 transformers are being vandalised in our franchise Area of Plateau, Bauchi State, Benue and Gombe.

“This is impinging on our operations and so we want to plead with you to help us in the areas of provision of security for these assets to enable us to continue serving the public’ ‘he appealed.

The managing director noted that the company was overwhelmed by the nefarious activities of this category of criminals who willfully embarked on the destruction of electrical installations to cart away armoured cables and transformer oils, among others, for illicit business.

He said that the unwholesome activities of the criminals were contributing to the power supply to its customers.

“If not for the activity of these felons, we would have been vaunting more than 20-hour daily supply electricity in all our franchise states because we are one of the best DISCOS in the country when it comes to effective and quantitative energy distribution”.

Mohammed commended NAF for its prompt payment energy bills and urged other agencies to take a queue.

Earlier, Gabkwet, said that his visit was to familiarise himself with the management of the company, adding that the two institutions played complementary roles in the security of the state.

He said: “There is a relationship between security and light”.

The commander promised to give adequate support to the company, especially in the protection of its facilities.(NAN)