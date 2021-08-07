Jealous wife hospitalised after attempt to commit suicide

The Command in Jigawa said that a house wife, Maimuna Wadaji, has been hospitalised after attempting commit suicide in Dutse Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Shiisu, confirmed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Shiisu said the victim, a resident of Runguma village, committed the offence on Aug. 6.

He explained victim allegedly commuted the offence after she became aware of husband’s plan remarry his ex-wife.

The PPRO added , upon receipt of the information, moved to the scene and rushed the victim to Federal Teaching Hospital, Dutse, for medical attention.

“On Friday, at about 10:00hrs, information was received the that one Maimuna Wadaji of Rungumau village, Dutse LGA, attempted suicide, where she bathed with petrol and put on herself.

“And later shouted and called for help where she was rushed to FUD Teaching Hospital Dutse for ,” the police spokesman said.

According to , the victim will be charged to court as soon as she is discharged from the hospital. (NAN

