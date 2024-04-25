JDPC trains youths on report writing, story telling in Plateau

Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, on Thursday, began training on project report writing, documentation and storytelling for some youths in Plateau.



Speaking at the event on Thursday in Jos, the Assistant Coordinator of JDPC, Rev. Fr. Basil Kassam, said that the exercise was part of the commission’s projects, tagged: ”Pluralism Incubator Actors in Nigeria.”

Kassam said that the project, aimed at fostering peace and cohesion in the society, was funded by Pharos Observatoire, a French organisation.



He said that the project was being implemented in 12 communities in six local government areas of Plateau and Bauchi states.

According to him, the project focuses largely on young people, between the age 18 and 30 years, with the aim of de-escalating conflicts in the communities.

“This project is to provide tangible support towards building peaceful coexistence in communities affected by conflicts.

“It will take a deeper look at the aspects of religious and cultural dimensions of conflicts, to intensify social cohesion.

“It is designed to provide solutions to the religious and cultural conflicts that we are currently going through.

“So, this training is part of preparation towards the proper implementation of the projects in the communities,” he said.

Kassam further stated that the participants were drawn from the 20 organisations that formed a network to collectively implement the project in the benefitting communities.

He added that at the end of the three-day training, participants would be able to understand the concept of report writing, documentation and storytelling as well as their application in designing and developing project proposals for promoting pluralism.

The project manager advised participants to be attentive so as to cascade the knowledge gained to others in their respective organisations for effective and proper implementation of the project. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta