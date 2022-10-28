JDPC moves to inaugurate massive voter sensitisation in FCT

By Aderogba George

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), an NGO promoted by the Catholic Church, said plans had been concluded to launch a massive voter sensitisation in the rural communities of the Abuja Archdiocese.

Mr Josephat Abaagu, Chairman of the NGO, made this known at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the exercise was imperative to ensure good governance and to enlighten citizens on their civic obligation and the importance of political participation in determining their future as responsible citizens.

He said that the commission was passionate about the education of citizens on politics and governance, pointing out that it was a way of empowering them with power of choice in the selection of leaders from an informed perspective.

“The knowledge that comes with being politically enlightened births an informed citizenry that drives for accountability from her leaders and consequently, good governance.

“JDPC Abuja will continue to strive for a safer and thriving nation and we urge each one of us to join in taking up the responsibility of nation-building and creating a peaceful and safe environment for all,’’ Abaagu said

He also appealed to government at all levels not to only take early warnings of environmental adversities seriously but to take steps to end the circle of misery, especially in the area of flooding.

According to him, this can be done by both sustainable remedial and enforcement solutions.

The JDPC chair said that Nigeria was undergoing one of its worst flooding nightmares in recent history, even though it was predicted by the nation’s meteorologists.

He wondered why such incidents still caught the nation on the wrong foot, saying that the devastating floods claimed many lives and property across the country.

Abaagu said that the Catholic Bishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, had risen to the rescue of some archdioceses through the JDPC, as consistent with the Christian calling of promptly assisting those in need.

He said that the Catholic community had risen to help nine archdioceses which cut across five states, with funds to cushion the effects of the unfortunate incidents.

The JDPC chair stated that an official source had disclosed that at least 603 people were killed by the floods in Nigeria, with about 1.3 million people displaced from their homes.

According to him, these are indeed trying times and that the government has the primary responsibility of helping the victims.

He also called on the public, as members of the human race, to mobilise help for those affected, to ease their pains.

According to Abaagu, a blanket, shelter and prayers will go a long way to support the needy.

He said that the JDPC Abuja had supported Benin Archdiocese, Dioceses of Idah, Lokoja, Kano, Ogoja, Otukpo, Makurdi, Katsina-Ala and Port Harcourt with funds to mitigate the effects of the floods in their parishes.

He said that the NGO had continued to receive more appeals for support from several other individuals, parishes and organisations that were also affected by the floods.

He said that due to financial constraints, the NGO would continue to take appropriate actions to source for funds to support members in the best way possible. (NAN)

