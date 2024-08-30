Jaya releases new single “don’t tell” video

Nigerian artist and songwriter, David Johnson, professionally known as Jaya, released one of his highly anticipated single and music video ‘don’t tell’.

By Alex Enebeli

”With the release, Jaya is taking the music world by storm”, the Chief Executive Officer of Artmatazz Media, a media company to the superstar, Christian Agadibe, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu.

Agadibe said the song was released under ‘Disruptive Label’ and distributed by Dapper Music, adding that the release marked a significant milestone in Jaya’s burgeoning career, both in Nigeria and internationally.

“Jaya introduced his AfroGlobal sound which is a dynamic blend of Afrobeat and Dancehall in the captivating undercover love story.

“The track and its visually stunning video, offer an immersive experience, showcasing Jaya’s ability to blend vulnerability with a confident, charismatic persona seamlessly.

“The single’s infectious rhythm, relatable lyrics, and engaging storyline invite listeners into a world where love is passionate and discreet,” he said.

“Produced by the powerhouse trio of Ty Jilla, Rob “WhooDat” Jua, and Warren Zavala, ‘Don’t Tell’ highlights Jaya’s versatility and artistic depth. The music video amplifies the AfroGlobal aesthetic, reinforcing Jaya’s role in the global expansion of African music.”

He explained that building up to the release of song, leading independent publishing company Prescription Songs, in partnership with Disruptive Label Publishing, officially signed Jaya.

“This global publishing deal positions him alongside elite artists such as Doja Cat and Fridayy, underscoring his rapid ascent in the music industry.

He said Jaya had also co-produced and contributed vocals to a track on rap superstar Da Baby’s upcoming album which further demonstrated his multi-talented prowess.

The chief executive officer added that with major labels showing keen interest, Jaya was poised to become one of Nigeria’s most prominent global stars.

“‘Don’t tell’ is just the beginning of what promises to be a landmark career. It is available on all major streaming platforms.

“His music blends Afrobeats, Dancehall, R&B, and Pop, giving it a global appeal,” he said.

He explained that Jaye was inspired by artists such as Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Drake, and Chris Brown, Jaya’s diverse style embodies the essence of Africa.

NAN reports that Jaya’s musical journey began as a church drummer, evolving into a talented singer from a young age.

In addition to his singing career, Jaya is a prolific songwriter, contributing his skills to renowned African artists like Asake, RunTown, Tiwa Savage, SkiiBii, and Spinall, solidifying his role in the industry. (NAN)