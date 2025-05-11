Jasawa honours Wase, Sheikh Khalid, 3 others

Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA), has five unsung heroes of the community, for their dedication and contribution to the development of the community for years .

The awardees include Hon. Idris Ahmad Wase, former deputy speaker, House of Representatives, Sheikh Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, Secretary general of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alh. Salisu Danladi Umar, Alh. Hassan Sallah and Alh. Murtala Ahmad Laushi.

The awards were presented on Sunday, during the annual merit award ceremony by (JCDA), held at the Central Mosque conference hall in Jos.

In his welcome address, Chairman Board of Trustees of the organization, Engr. Hassan Hussaini, commended the awardees of tireless and unpatriotic support to the development of the community, adding that the awardees have left legacies that they will be remembered for.

He said “Today, we celebrate five distinguished individuals whose contributions transcend philanthropy. They have built hospitals where sickness once reigned, dug boreholes where thirst persisted, and funded scholarships where futures hung in doubt. But beyond infrastructure, their greatest legacy lies in promoting peaceful coexistence. In a time when division threatens harmony, they have bridged divides, mediated conflicts, and reminded us that Jasawa’s strength is its unity in diversity.

“To our awardees: Your deeds embody the Quranic teaching: Whoever saves a life, it is as though they have saved all of humanity. (Quran 5:32). You have not only saved lives but given hope.The Jasawa Community Development Association will continue to seek out and celebrate your efforts, “ Hussaini said.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and former Bauchi Governor called on members of the group to unite and never allow their differences to divide them, adding that their cooperation would help them achieve their desired goals.

The former governor who was the chairman of the occasion, told members of the group that “Unity is very significant in your struggle. You must be united irrespective of your differences to achieve your common goal. You must have sense of equality and fairness for you to move forward. “

Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, Simon Lalong, former Plateau State Governor and current Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, emphasized the need for the community to remain united, saying, “Without unity among yourselves, you won’t achieve your political goals.”

Senator Lalong appreciated the group’s support during his tenure as governor and urged members to work as a cohesive entity, noting that unity would bring them more recognition, than when they are divided.