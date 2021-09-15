Jarigbe sworn in as Senator representing Cross River North

By Haruna Salami
Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has been sworn as senator representing Cross River North senatorial district Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.


Senator Jarigbe took the oath of office on Wednesday about 11:19am immediately after the of plenary.
The oath of office was administered Clerk of the Senate, Barr. Ibrahim Dauda -ladan.


His swearing- comes as a result of the ruling sitting Calabar on July 30, 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial by-election.
Jarigbe who is a member of the ’s Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Stephen Odey.


The Court of Appeal its ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu nullified the certificate of return issued to Stephen Odey Independent National Electoral Commission.


Accordingly, the electoral body directed the certificate of return be immediately withdrawn.

