Jarigbe sworn in as Senator representing Cross River North





By Haruna Salami

Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has been sworn in as senator representing Cross River North senatorial district by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.



Senator Jarigbe took the oath of office on Wednesday at about 11:19am immediately after the start of plenary.

The oath of office was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Barr. Ibrahim Dauda El-ladan.



His swearing-in comes as a result of the ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar on July 30, 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North senatorial by-election.

Jarigbe who is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Stephen Odey.



The Court of Appeal in its ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu nullified the certificate of return issued to Stephen Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



Accordingly, the electoral body directed that the certificate of return be immediately withdrawn.

