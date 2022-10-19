Japanese Prime Minister commiserates with President Buhari over flood victims

By Ismaila Chafe

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari after severe floods claimed many lives and affected millions in the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the condolence message, the Japanese prime minister expressed deep sadness over ”the recent floods caused by heavy rainfall in many states in the Federal Republic of Nigeria which have claimed many precious lives and forced many people to evacuate.”

He said: ”On behalf of the government and the people of Japan, I will like to express my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families.

”My sympathies are with those who are affected and I sincerely pray for the prompt reconstruction of the affected areas.” (NAN)

