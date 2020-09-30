Japanese court orders Gov’t., Fukushima operator to pay $9.5m in Damages – Reports

Japan’s Sendai High Court, on Wednesday, ordered the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) to pay $9.5 million in compensation to residents over the 2011 tsunami-triggered disaster, media reported.

TEPCO is the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the court admitted that about 3,600 people, who filed lawsuits for the damages, deserve compensation.

It was the first time for a high court to acknowledge the state’s responsibility for the disaster in about 30 similar lawsuits filed across Japan.