The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday that the Japanese government had approved a funding programme worth 833,000 dollars to support Libya’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

UNICEF said in a statement that the fund aimed at strengthening Libya’s preparedness for the COVID-19 vaccination programme, especially with regard to the procurement of cold chain equipment and institutional capacity development of health staff

“With the purpose of vaccinating 1.5 million people, the project will support approximately 200 facilities and 1,000 health officials and health care staff,’’ Masaki Amadera, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Japan to Libya said.

The Libyan government in April launched a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in the country.

The government gives priority to medical staff treating COVID-19 patients inside isolation units, followed by the elderly, those with chronic diseases, and then medical workers in different hospitals and medical centres.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 182,350, including 169,070 recoveries and 3,097 fatalities, according to the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

