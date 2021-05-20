Japan supports Libya against COVID-19, says UNICEF

 The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday that the Japanese government had approved a funding programme worth 833,000 dollars to support Libya’s fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

UNICEF said in a statement that the fund aimed at strengthening Libya’s preparedness for the COVID-19 programme, especially with regard to the procurement of cold chain equipment and institutional capacity development of

“With the purpose of vaccinating 1.5 million people, the project will support approximately 200 and 1,000 officials and care ,’’ Masaki Amadera, charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Japan to Libya said.

The Libyan government in April launched a campaign against COVID-19 in the country.

The government gives priority to medical treating COVID-19 patients inside units, followed by the elderly, with chronic diseases, and then medical workers in different hospitals and medical centres.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 in Libya so far is 182,350, including 169,070 recoveries and 3,097 fatalities, according to the Libyan National Centre for Disease Control. (Xinhua/NAN)

