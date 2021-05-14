Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefecture

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures.

The has previously extended the state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto the end of May expanding in Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.

The emergency state was initially set to be eased .

Meanwhile, the expanding a quasi-emergency to Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto prefectures, Suga said. (Xinhua/NAN)

