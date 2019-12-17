Jang: Parties to adopt written addresses, Dec. 23

Justice Daniel Longji of the Federal High Court, Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday December 17, 2019, adjourned until December 23, 2019 for the adoption of written addresses by the parties in the no case submission of the defence in the trial of former governor of Plateau State, David Jonah Jang, now a senator.

Jang’s trial began in March 2018, following allegation of corruption and misappropriation of Plateau State funds against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the tune of N6.32 billion.

He is being prosecuted on a 17-count amended charge, alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam.

At the resumed hearing on the matter, prosecution counsel, H. O. Ejiga, lamented the late service of notice of the defence’s written address on its no case submission, which he said, ran contrary to the November 18, 2019 court pronouncement that the defence should file its no case submission within 14 days, and for the prosecution to file its response within 10 days of service of the defence’s no case submission.

Counsel to Jang, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, however, told the court that the defence had filed its application for no case submission and was ready to go on with the adoption of same.

Justice Longji, therefore, gave the prosecution two days to file its own written address and adjourned until December 23, 2019, for adoption of the written addresses.